Coffee Meets Bagel introduces $35/month premium membership to fight ghosting

Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating site that focuses on high-quality, limited matches, has today announced the launch of a premium tier of the service.

Thus far, CMB is one of the few reigning dating apps that has generated revenue solely through in-app currency without a premium membership. But no more.

Coffee Meets Bagel works by sending men 21 profiles that may be a good match, each day at noon. The app then curates those guys’ profiles to serve up to women based on existing interest.

With the Premium membership, CMB is aiming to eliminate ghosting, or quietly disappearing from a conversation with someone you met on a dating site or app.

The biggest feature of CMB’s premium tier is Activity Reports, which show stats on a user’s profile about percentage of times they engage in chats with connections, percentage of the time they send the first message, whether or not they’ve been active in the last 72 hours, and a marker for how long it usually takes that person to respond to messages.

Premium members will also see read receipts for messages they’ve sent, as well as 6,000 ‘Beans’ to spend on other CMB paid features. These include Open Sesame (unlocking mutual friends you have with your match), A/B testing of your profile photo, among other virtual purchases.

The CMB Premium membership costs $34.99/month and will be available first for Android users today, and will be rolled out to everyone over the next few weeks.

You can check out CMB here.