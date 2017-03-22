Baidu
App
AI

Crunch Report | Google Maps Launches Location Sharing with Others

Posted by
Next Story

Amazon delays its entry into Southeast Asia

Today’s Stories 

  1. Google Maps will let you share your location with friends and family for a specific period of time
  2. Coffee Meets Bagel introduces $35/month premium membership to fight ghosting
  3. Baidu’s chief scientist, who led its AI research, is leaving the company

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Baidu
  • App
  • AI
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Amazon delays its entry into Southeast Asia

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard