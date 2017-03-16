Crunch Report | GoPro plans to cut 270 jobs
Leaked internal Uber documents show rocky self-driving car progress
Today’s Stories
- GoPro will cut 270 more jobs
- Tesla to raise over $1 billion to help offset risk for Model 3 production
- Six months in, iMessage App Store growth slows as developers lose interest
- The Lucid Air electric car starts at just $60,000 – before tax credit
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Mitch Eason
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
