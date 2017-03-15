Announcing TechCrunch Sessions, a new series of events focused on a single topic

Big news, folks! Today, TechCrunch is announcing a new series of events: Sessions. These events will dive deep on a single topic, bringing together experts in the field and those interested in the theme to discuss what matters.

Obviously, this is going to be huge!

These events will be single-day affairs with limited seating. Some will have intimate discussions with audience participation. Others will have interactive demos of the latest robotic and augmented reality technology. Yet at all the events we’re dropping the barrier between speaker and attendee, and allowing for plenty of interaction with networking time and a big reception at the end of the day.

There are a few Sessions planned for this year and they will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Disrupt is not going anywhere and remains our flagship event. Disrupt NY is a few months away and the agenda is already packed with amazing speakers and panels. Disrupt SF hits San Francisco this September, and we’re returning to Berlin this December.

But each time one of our editors or writers walks off stage after a Disrupt fireside, all they want is more time to ask more questions. We can’t very well extend each Disrupt chat, but we can set aside a day a few times each year to dive into a topic and get our hands dirty.

Whether it’s social justice, robotics, fintech, AR/VR, AI or something that’s yet to be unveiled to the world, it’s important that we take the time to fully understand the issues that loom on the horizon. Sessions will allow us to do that.

Every year, when planning Disrupt and our editorial coverage, we end up seeing a variety of big themes surface during the conference, but there’s not enough time to fully explore the area. With Sessions, we will bring together key individuals, companies, students, researchers and government agencies to discuss these issues at length.

As at Disrupt, TechCrunch editorial staff are programming these events. Hit us up with comments and suggestions.

We’ll be announcing our first topics soon! Can’t wait to see you at the next Session!