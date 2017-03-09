Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl

Mark Zuckerberg is sure to get a ridiculous amount of likes for his latest post. The Facebook founder, now 32, posted this morning on his Facebook profile page he and wife Priscilla Chan are expecting a second daughter.

No names have surfaced yet for the baby but this is very good news for the couple as they had some difficulty getting pregnant the first time. Zuckerberg wrote about the three miscarriages his wife experienced before getting baby Max.

Shortly after the birth of Max, Zuckerberg and Chan created the nonprofit organization the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative as well as the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub to invest up to $1 billion in looking for the cure to every disease in honor of their first daughter.

But Zuckerberg wasn’t sure he and his wife would be able to have another child due to the difficulties before. His first hope, he said upon hearing the news was the baby would be healthy. But Zuckerberg also mentioned in the post he hoped it would be another girl.

Zuckerberg grew up with three sisters and Chan grew up with two. Zuckerberg added his and Chan’s childhood photos with their sisters in the post to show their powerful sisterly bonds.

“I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends. We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman,” Zuckerberg said.

And, true to the social network Zuckerberg created, many comments of congratulations have so far followed the announcement. Zuckerberg’s oldest sister Randi Zuckerberg has already chimed in with her own comment, writing, “What a beautiful post! We are thrilled for you and so glad that more strong, smart, kind women will be in the world!!”