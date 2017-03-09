Google Cloud adds three new GCP regions

Today at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, the company announced three new regions for its Google Cloud Platform. The Netherlands, Canada and California are set to join the rapidly growing list of host locations.

The move benefits users by allowing more flexibility for where users keep their resources. Being able to utilize additional local infrastructure can decrease latency and increase the possibilities for decentralization.

Google still plans to add Montreal, Sao Paulo, Finland, Frankfurt, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney in the future. Most recently, Google added Tokyo and Oregon to its list of regions last year. Today’s new batch beings the total number of operating GCP regions to ten.

Across the industry, Amazon and Microsoft have been bolstering their infrastructure efforts as well. Azure now has 34 regions around the world, including two new facilities in Korea. Amazon Web Services offers 40 separate Availability Zones across 15 global regions.