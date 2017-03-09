Google Next 2017

    Google launches committed-use discounts for its Cloud Platform

    At its Cloud Next event in San Francisco, Google today announced the beta of a new pricing option for virtual machines on its Google Compute Platform. These new committed-use discounts lock you into a one- or three-year commitment. You decide how many cores and how much memory you want to buy in bulk for those years, but you can then distribute that allotment between machines at will. In… Read More

    Google Cloud adds three new GCP regions

    Today at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, the company announced three new regions for its Google Cloud Platform. The Netherlands, Montreal and California are set to join the rapidly growing list of host locations. The move benefits users by allowing more flexibility for where users keep their resources. Being able to utilize additional local infrastructure can decrease latency and… Read More

    Watch day 2 of Google Cloud Next developer conference live right here

    Yesterday was just the beginning of Google’s Cloud Next conference. The company talked about the vision for Google Cloud. Today will be all about product announcements that are going to make your life easier as a developer. At 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT, you’ll be able to watch Google introduce all those new features live. Today, you can expect to see Urs Hölzle, Prabhakar Raghavan… Read More

    Rackspace now offers managed services for Google’s Cloud Platform

    Rackspace today announced it’s expanding its managed service portfolio to include support for the Google Cloud Platform. Until now, the company only supported clients who wanted to use Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or OpenStack cloud. Now, Google and Rackspace are collaborating on the new managed services offering, which is scheduled to launch later this year (with the exact… Read More

    Google announces significant partnership with SAP at Google Cloud Next Conference

    Google announced onstage today at Google Cloud Next a partnership with SAP to deliver SAP HANA, the company’s in-memory database on Google Cloud Platform. It’s a big deal for a number of reasons. First of all, it gives Google a major enterprise customer for its cloud platform, something that it’s trying to promote in big way. Secondly, it gives them an established… Read More

    Watch Google Cloud Next developer conference live right here

    If you can’t stop dreaming about NoSQL databases, Google’s Cloud Next conference is the closest thing to heaven that you’ll find today. At 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT, some of the brightest minds in cloud computing are going to introduce the upcoming features of Google Cloud. Along with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, Google is building the infrastructure of the web. Read More