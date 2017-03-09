Google Next 2017
Google’s Cloud Platform improves its free tier and adds always-free compute and storage services
Google quietly launched an improved always-free tier and trial program for its Cloud Platform today. The free tier, which now offers enough power to run a small app in Google’s cloud, is offered in addition to an expanded free trial program (yep – that’s all a bit confusing). This free trial gives you $300 in credits that you can use over the course of twelve… Read More
Google adds add-on support to Gmail
Here’s some welcome news for Gmail users: Google is adding support for third-party add-ons that can integrate directly into the service. There are plenty of services that add functionality to Gmail already, of course, but they typically do that through a browser extension. With this new capability, which Google announced at its Cloud Next conference in San Francisco today, users will be… Read More
Google updates Drive with a focus on its business users
Google today announced a number of major updates to Drive, its online file storage service, which all aim to make it more useful for the company’s business and enterprise users. In addition, the company announced that Drive now has 800 million daily active users, which probably makes it the largest online file storage service in the market today. Read More
New version of Google App Engine supports all programming languages
Google announced that an entirely overhauled version of App Engine was generally available as of today. It made the announcement at Google Cloud Next being held this week in San Francisco. App Engine is Google’s platform-as-a-service for building application backends without having to worry about maintaining a complex infrastructure. The big news is that App Engine now supports any… Read More
Google goes after Slack and splits Hangouts into Chat and Meet
Google’s messaging strategy can be confusing, but if there’s one thing that’s clear after today’s Cloud Next keynote, it’s that the company is doubling down on the idea that Hangouts is its enterprise product and Allo/Duo are its consumer communications apps. Read More
Google in the cloud
This is a pivotal week for Google Cloud Platform. As it hosts its annual Google Cloud Next Conference in San Francisco, it will offer the usual lineup of speakers, customer testimonials and product announcements one would expect at this type of event, but the broader and more challenging task is showing the world that it is ready to take on the enterprise. Read More
Google integrates Firebase deeper into its Cloud Platform
Firebase, the mobile app development platform Google acquired in 2014, is getting a major update at the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco today. The general theme here is that Firebase is moving closer to the Google Cloud platform. It’s adding support for Google Cloud Functions, for example, and is getting support for all the storage options the Google Cloud Platform now offers. Read More
Google launches committed-use discounts for its Cloud Platform
At its Cloud Next event in San Francisco, Google today announced the beta of a new pricing option for virtual machines on its Google Compute Platform. These new committed-use discounts lock you into a one- or three-year commitment. You decide how many cores and how much memory you want to buy in bulk for those years, but you can then distribute that allotment between machines at will. In… Read More
Google Cloud adds three new GCP regions
Today at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, the company announced three new regions for its Google Cloud Platform. The Netherlands, Montreal and California are set to join the rapidly growing list of host locations. The move benefits users by allowing more flexibility for where users keep their resources. Being able to utilize additional local infrastructure can decrease latency and… Read More
Watch day 2 of Google Cloud Next developer conference live right here
Yesterday was just the beginning of Google’s Cloud Next conference. The company talked about the vision for Google Cloud. Today will be all about product announcements that are going to make your life easier as a developer. At 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT, you’ll be able to watch Google introduce all those new features live. Today, you can expect to see Urs Hölzle, Prabhakar Raghavan… Read More
Rackspace now offers managed services for Google’s Cloud Platform
Rackspace today announced it’s expanding its managed service portfolio to include support for the Google Cloud Platform. Until now, the company only supported clients who wanted to use Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or OpenStack cloud. Now, Google and Rackspace are collaborating on the new managed services offering, which is scheduled to launch later this year (with the exact… Read More
Google announces significant partnership with SAP at Google Cloud Next Conference
Google announced onstage today at Google Cloud Next a partnership with SAP to deliver SAP HANA, the company’s in-memory database on Google Cloud Platform. It’s a big deal for a number of reasons. First of all, it gives Google a major enterprise customer for its cloud platform, something that it’s trying to promote in big way. Secondly, it gives them an established… Read More
Watch Google Cloud Next developer conference live right here
If you can’t stop dreaming about NoSQL databases, Google’s Cloud Next conference is the closest thing to heaven that you’ll find today. At 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT, some of the brightest minds in cloud computing are going to introduce the upcoming features of Google Cloud. Along with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, Google is building the infrastructure of the web. Read More