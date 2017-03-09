Crunch Report| Airbnb Raises $1 Billion
Today’s Stories
- Google’s Jamboard will cost $5,000, plus an annual management fee
- Airbnb closes $1B round at $31B valuation, profitable as of 2H 2016, no plans for IPO
- Google goes after Slack and splits Hangouts into Chat and Meet
- Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
