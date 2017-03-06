CSAIL
Crunch Report | Jay Z Has Arrived

Uber agreed to, then scrapped, a non-compete deal with Indonesian unicorn Go-Jek

  1. Jay Z launches Arrive to fund startups, offer branding support and more
  2. MIT programs a robot to self-correct when a human detects a mistake
  3. Startup School will soon be in session at Y Combinator

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Sam Altman

    Sam Altman is president of Y Combinator and was the cofounder of Loopt, a location-based social networking app, which was part of YC's first batch in 2005 and acquired by Green Dot in 2012. Prior to taking over as Y Combinator's president, Sam was a part-time partner at Y Combinator since 2011.
    Sam Altman

  • TechCrunch

  • Y Combinator

    • Founded 2005
    Y Combinator is a startup accelerator based in Mountain View, CA. In 2005, Y Combinator developed a new model of startup funding. Twice a year they invest a small amount of money ($120K) in a large number of startups (most recently 68). The startups move to Silicon Valley for 3 months.
    • Location Mountain View, CA
    • Categories Finance, Venture Capital, Consulting
    • Website http://www.ycombinator.com
    Y Combinator

