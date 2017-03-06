Crunch Report | Jay Z Has Arrived
Today’s Stories
- Jay Z launches Arrive to fund startups, offer branding support and more
- MIT programs a robot to self-correct when a human detects a mistake
- Startup School will soon be in session at Y Combinator
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
