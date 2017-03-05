Trying out Prisma’s new photo filter store

Photo filter app Prisma released an update this week giving users a new way to browse all the different styles available. And for select users, there’s also a way to create styles of their own.

While it’s calling the new interface a “store,” the Prisma isn’t actually charge you for filters. Instead, it says the store is a new way to browse styles, particularly as Prisma keeps adding new ones.

“There are 44 styles available right now,” the company says. “This makes people confused as they have to scroll through lots of styles they don’t like to get to the favourite one. Now people will be able to download and keep the styles that they really enjoy.”

Prisma also says it’s allowing its most active users to try out a desktop tool for creating their own styles. To do so, you upload a photo that serves as the foundation for a new style, thenyou refine it by tweaking different “content weights” and “style weights.” TechCrunch’s Natasha Lomas found that it was a fairly drawn-out process due to uploading/processing/review times, though the company says that normally, it should take “an hour or so.”

You can see both new features in action in the video above.