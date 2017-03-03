Uber
Crunch Report | NBCUniversal Invests $500 Million in Snap
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Mixed reality arcades are the next big market opportunity — but not for VCs
Today’s Stories
- NBCUniversal invests $500 million in Snap
- Jeff Bezos wants Blue Origin to be the Amazon of the Moon
- Uber plans to turn its app into a ‘content marketplace’ during rides
- Former Uber software engineer alleges sexism from female manager
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
