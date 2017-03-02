Crunch Report | Snap Inc. Makes its Debut
Next Story
Snapchat is already more valuable than these 9 companies
Today’s Stories
- Snap valued above $30B as shares pop more than 40% in public trading debut
- NASA released a ton of software for free and here’s some you should try
- One bitcoin is now worth more than one ounce of gold
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES