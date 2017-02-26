Samsung’s press conference at MWC in Barcelona is happening today. The conference starts at 7 PM CET (6 PM GMT, 1 PM EST, 10 AM PST). You can also check out our liveblog to get our commentary on Samsung’s news.

Last year, the company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. While Samsung said that the Galaxy S8 isn’t just ready yet, you can still expect a bunch of new products. But believe me, you don’t want to miss this one. Samsung’s conferences are always full of surprises. Last year, Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise appearance, leading to this photo:

You can check it out live via Samsung’s official stream above, and stay tuned on TechCrunch.com for ongoing coverage of all the news coming out of MWC.