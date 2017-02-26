Huawei’s press conference at MWC in Barcelona is about to begin. The conference starts at 2 PM CET (1 PM GMT, 8 AM EST).

The company has already said that it’ll unveil the P10, its new flagship phone. You can expect a double camera system and a big update across the board. Huawei has become a leading brand, especially in China. So it’s going to be interesting to see how Huawei plans to differentiate its phone from the competition.

You can check it out live via Huawei’s official stream above, and stay tuned on TechCrunch.com for ongoing coverage of all the news coming out of MWC.

Update: It looks like the YouTube stream doesn’t really work. Head over to Huawei’s Periscope account for the live stream.