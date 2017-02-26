HMD is holding a press conference at MWC in Barcelona to showcase some of its first Nokia-branded phones. The conference starts at 4:30 PM CET (3:30 PM GMT, 10:30 AM EST).

Get ready for the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, two new smartphones under the Nokia brand. But, let’s be honest, I’m more excited about the Nokia 3310. Rumor has it that HMD is going to reboot the legendary device and sell it again like it’s the hot new thing.

You can check it out live via HMD’s official stream above, and stay tuned on TechCrunch.com for ongoing coverage of all the news coming out of MWC.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch