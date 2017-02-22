Email delivery service Mailgun spins out of Rackspace and raises $50M

Mailgun, a Y Combinator-incubated email delivery service that was acquired by Rackspace in 2012, today announced that it is being spun our of Rackspace and that it has raised $50 million. Rackspace itself, of course, is going through a transition period now that it is has become a private company again and given that email delivery isn’t one of its core service, the company likely decided to spin Mailgun out into its own unit again.

We reached out to Rackspace for a comment on this transaction but didn’t receive a response before publishing time. We will update this story once we hear more about the company’s motivations for this move.

The new financing round for Mailgun was led by Turn/River Capital, with participation from Scaleworks and — no surprise — Rackspace. William Conway, who was previously the GM of Mailgun at Rackspace will become the new company’s CEO. Mailgun says it will use the funding to accelerate its product roadmap, drive its growth initiatives and expand customer support.

Like similar email delivery services, Mailgun offers developers an easy way to programmatically send emails to their users. Its current users include the likes of Slack, GitHub, Stripe and Lyft. Unlike more consumer-oriented competitors like Mailchimp, Mailgun squarely focuses on the developer experience, just like Amazon’s Simple Email Service or SendGrid’s email API service

“Developers are at the heart of everything we do. We are focused on solving the daily problems developers face when integrating and managing email inside of their applications. Our independence and influx of growth capital will allow Mailgun to drive a product vision that will thrill developers when they see what is coming down the pipe,” said Conway in a statement. “Turn/River Capital’s experience growing similar developer tools makes them a perfect match to help drive Mailgun’s continued growth.”

Featured Image: Chris Windsor/Getty Images