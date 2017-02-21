This is your last chance to buy tickets to the D.C. Meetup + Pitch-off!

Tonight is the night!

The Washington, D.C. Meetup + Pitch-off is tonight and we have quite the show in store for you.

We’ll kick off the evening with a fireside chat with Facebook security engineer Benjamin Strahs, followed by a fireside with Bradley Tusk, a man who needs no introduction.

From there, we’ll head straight into the pitch-off, where 10 amazing companies will pitch their wares to a panel of expert judges, including local VCs and TC editors.

PLUS! We’ll be plucking one startup from the crowd to participate in the pitch-off as our wild card!! It’s going to be awesome.

But time is running out to buy a ticket and get in on the fun. So buy a ticket!

Can’t wait to see you at the event tonight!