Startups

This is your last chance to buy tickets to the D.C. Meetup + Pitch-off!

Posted by
Next Story

AngelList’s Naval Ravikant, Handy’s Oisin Hanrahan, Managed By Q’s Dan Teran to speak at Disrupt NY

Tonight is the night!

The Washington D.C. Meetup + Pitch-off is tonight and we have quite the show in store for you.

We’ll kick off the evening with a fireside chat with Facebook security engineer Benjamin Strahs, followed by a fireside with Bradley Tusk, a man who needs no introduction.

From there, we’ll head straight into the pitch-off, where ten amazing companies will pitch their wares to a panel of expert judges, including local VCs and TC Editors.

PLUS! We’ll be plucking one startup from the crowd to participate in the pitch-off as our wild card!! It’s going to be awesome.

But time is running out to buy a ticket and get in on the fun. So buy a ticket!

Can’t wait to see you at the event tonight!

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

AngelList’s Naval Ravikant, Handy’s Oisin Hanrahan, Managed By Q’s Dan Teran to speak at Disrupt NY

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard