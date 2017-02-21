Inside Uber’s all-hands meeting following sexual harassment allegations

Following a scathing report of sexual harassment at Uber over the weekend, CEO Travis Kalanick hosted an all-hands meeting today, along with board member Arianna Huffington and Chief Human Resources Officer Liane Hornsey, to discuss the company’s next steps.

Huffington has now released an update to what was discussed in that all-hands meeting this morning in a post on Uber’s newsroom with the following:

I just joined Travis and Liane Hornsey, Uber’s recently hired Chief Human Resources Officer, for the company’s weekly meeting. We spent over an hour discussing women in the workplace — and talking about the review that’s underway by Eric Holder and Tammy Albarran into diversity and inclusion at Uber. Travis spoke very honestly about the mistakes he’s made — and about how he wants to take the events of the last 48-hours to build a better Uber. It was great to see employees holding managers accountable. I also view it as my responsibility to hold the leadership team’s feet to the fire on this issue. Change doesn’t usually happen without a catalyst. I hope that by taking the time to understand what’s gone wrong and fixing it we can not only make Uber better but also contribute to improvements for women across the industry.

This meeting comes after TechCrunch obtained an internal memo from Kalanick yesterday, which further explained the details of the independent investigation Uber plans to conduct around the sexual harassment allegations. He also notified employees that the company has brought on former US Attorney General Eric Holder, as well as Tammy Albarran of law firm Covington & Burling to lead the investigation.