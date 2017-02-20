App Store tests favoring paid apps over subscriptions to rebalance its top charts

A number of smaller, paid applications scored a spot on the App Store’s Top Grossing chart over the weekend, in what may have been either the test of a new App Store algorithm, or a fairly significant bug. The issue began on Friday, and only seemed to affect the Top Grossing apps, but not the other charts, like Top Free or Top Paid apps.

However, the Top Grossing Charts were affected across all App Store categories, not just the main Top Grossing chart for the whole App Store.

As one developer noted, their app had dropped from the number 2 position in their category, to the number 35 position. This is what first alerted them to the problem, as they had just finished a very strong day and were having what may be their best month to date.

Top Grossing Charts on iOS look interesting today. Apparently loads of people prepping for theory tests. pic.twitter.com/069izVTMtl — George Osborn (@GeorgeOsborn) February 20, 2017

Throughout the weekend, apps that typically ranked well on the Top Grossing charts fell, while other, less popular apps would take their place. It appeared as if the algorithm was now favoring paid apps over those that monetized using in-app purchases.

For example, the algorithm shift benefited some emoji apps, like Steph Curry’s StephMoji. But while it’s somewhat plausible that a handful of emoji apps had seen some sort of sudden popularity, others hitting the charts seemed out-of-place, like the more niche Construction Manager Pro or a $15 text translator app. (See below).

Image Credit, above: Sensor Tower

One theory put forth by software maker Equinux is that Apple was experimenting with a new algorithm that would put less weight on things like recurring subscription revenue, and more on paid apps.

This would make sense, given how stagnant the Top Grossing Charts have become.

Today, the App Store’s Top Grossing charts are often dominated by evergreen games, like Supercell’s Clash Royale, Candy Crush, or Pokemon Go, for instance, along with top streaming services such as Netflix, Pandora, Spotify and others.

Though Apple more recently opened up subscriptions to a wider variety of app businesses, the popularity of subscriptions has led to Top Grossing charts that consistently feature the same apps. This makes it harder for new apps to break in, and makes the charts less interesting to browse.

Following the change, paid apps were competing on equal terms with subscription-based apps, as the new algorithm appeared to only include new and first-time subscriptions, not renewals.

For indie apps, the change was welcome as they finally got a chance at ranking in this section alongside the big names.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Things returned to normal around 12 AM Monday morning.

Of course, this could mean that Apple is at least considering a change to how this part of its App Store works. But whether it matters that all much in terms of app discovery is another question. While some percentage of users may turn to the Top Charts to see what’s trending, they often now just search the App Store by keyword, or browse through the editorially curated sections. That said, the Top Grossing charts are due for a shake up, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple to continue to experiment in this area.