Watch SpaceX’s second attempt for its ISS resupply mission live right here

Update: Success all around for today’s SpaceX mission!

Sunday seems like a fine day to launch a rocket into space. Yesterday, SpaceX rescheduled the CRS-10 mission. There was an issue with the the positioning of an engine nozzle that’s responsible for steering the rocket. At 9:39 AM ET (6:30 AM PT), SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket for good this time.

The company just tweeted that weather conditions are 70 percent favorable with a few clouds. Today’s Falcon 9 is going to carry a Dragon spacecraft that is set to dock into the International Space Station with 5,500 pounds of supplies.

And you can watch the the launch live right here — SpaceX usually starts the live stream 20 minutes before the actual launch. The Falcon 9 is set to take off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

All systems go for today’s 9:39am ET launch of Dragon to @Space_Station. Weather 70% favorable; tracking cumulus cloud cover pic.twitter.com/dvgbdMVHUE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2017

This is SpaceX’s tenth mission for the ISS. But this launch is particularly interesting as it is the second Falcon 9 launch since the impressive explosion that destroyed a rocket on the launchpad back in September 2016. The company successfully launched a Falcon 9 last month, but all eyes are still on SpaceX.

The company will try to recover the first stage from the Falcon 9 rocket used today. This time, it is supposed to land at Cape Canaveral instead of on a drone ship. Sit back, grab some popcorn and let’s watch humans launch stuff into space.