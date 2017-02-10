Apps
Spotify
Amazon
Crunch Report: Prince returns to Spotify
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
- Prince returns to Spotify and Napster this weekend
- WhatsApp now supports two-step authentication
- Amazon’s Tap speaker gets a hands-free update in defiance of its name
- Beats X bring Apple’s wireless headphone tech to a tethered form factor
Credits
Written and hosted by: Anthony Ha
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Teleprompter: Tomas Knezevich
Notes:
We actually had a fifth story today but I screwed it up while shooting, so now you’ll never know what it was. Thankfully, Tito Hamze returns on Monday.
