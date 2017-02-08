Faulty batteries caused a small fire at a Samsung plant in China

Samsung has seemingly put its on-going Galaxy Note 7 issues behind it, courtesy of a couple of recalls, an expensive investigation and promises to implement stricter standards. But the company’s battery woes aren’t yet fully behind it, as it was no doubt reminded earlier today when a small fire broke out in a plant located in Tianjin, China.

The company reported that the fire, localized in a waste facility was subsequently extinguished, with no casualties or equipment damage. The company didn’t offer much in the way of explanation beyond that, though Reuters notes that the local fire department announced via social media that the “material that caught fire was lithium batteries inside the production workshops and some half-finished products.”

Plant operator Samsung SDI was notably one of two suppliers of batteries for the Note 7, ultimately taking much of the heat for the phablet’s troubles. It’s also set to become a supplier for the company’s upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship, the first device to benefit from stricter battery oversight.

Earlier this week, Samsung’s home country of South Korea announced plans to increase regulation around lithium-ion batteries in the wake of the Note 7 news.