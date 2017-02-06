Stratoscale acquires database-as-a-service company Tesora

Stratoscale, a startup that gives enterprises AWS-compatible environments inside their data centers, has acquired Tesora, a database-as-a-service company that runs on top of the OpenStack platform and that allows its customers to choose between 16 of the most popular databases.

Both companies declined to discuss the financial details of the acquisition. According to Crunchbase, Tesora had raised a total of $12.7 million since it was founded back in 2010.

Stratoscale argues that this acquisition will allow it to offer its customers better support for managed database services. Tesora supports the likes of MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, Cassandra, DataStax Enterprise, Couchbase, MariaDB, Oracle, Percona, PostgresSQL and DB2 Express.

According to Crunchbase, Israel-based Stratoscale has raised a total of $69 million since it was founded back in 2013. Symphony, its marquee product, allows enterprises to spin up an AWS-like cloud infrastructure on commodity servers in their data centers. Its customers include the likes of WebEx and Western Digital.

“The Tesora acquisition is an opportunity for Stratoscale to help bring to market a robust DBaaS offering within the Stratoscale Symphony solution,” Strotoscale CEO and Founder Ariel Maislos, told us. “This offering is part of Stratoscale’s commitment to give enterprises an AWS region on-prem, and with the Tesora acquisition, Stratoscale will be rolling out more advanced services.”

He added that the Tesora team will become part of Stratoscale and that Tesora’s existing customers will continue to be supported.

