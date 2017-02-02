Elon Musk says he’ll present objections to Trump’s immigration order at Friday advisory council meeting

Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a statement about his participation in Donald Trump’s economic advisory council, and a scheduled meeting of the group tomorrow. Musk said that he and others on the council will take the opportunity to voice their opposition to the president’s executive order on immigration and suggest how it might be changed.

Musk took the opportunity to specifically note that his being a member of the advisory group is not meant as an endorsement of the council or the administration. It’s likely Musk is feeling pressure from both within and outside Tesla regarding his participation in the council, especially now that former council member and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has withdrawn.

Musk’s full statement is provided below:

In December, I agreed to join the Presidential Advisory Forum to provide feedback on issues that I think are important for our country and the world. In tomorrow’s meeting, I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy. Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration. My goals are to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and to help make humanity a multi-planet civilization, a consequence of which will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs and a more inspiring future for all. I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending this meeting, but I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good.

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images