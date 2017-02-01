Take-Two buys mobile gaming publisher Social Point for up to $276M

Some more consolidation is afoot in the gaming industry. Take-Two Interactive, the games maker behind big titles like Grand Theft Auto, Civilization and BioShock that once rebuffed a $2 billion acquisition offer itself from EA, has made a definitive move into the world of mobile gaming: it has acquired Social Point, a publisher based out of Barcelona, for $250 million with additional earn-outs of up to $25.9 million.

This is a good exit for SocialPoint, which had raised less than $45 million (investors included Highland in Europe, 83 North, Greylock and Nauta Capital) since being founded in 2008.

The deal will include a cash portion of $175 million and shares of $75 million, the companies said.

This is a big move for Take-Two, which has up to now focused more on console and PC gaming, eschewing the mobile games market. Social Point has at times been referred to as the “Zynga of Europe”, although its growth and valuation (and general fortunes) have been far more rational and steady (steadily growing upwards, that is).

This is a straight diversification play for Take-Two, and an acknowledgement (finally) that there is an opportunity for it in the mobile games market, specifically in the area of free-to-play.

Free-to-play mobile games has been one of the very biggest and most lucrative developments in gaming in the last several years, with companies like Supercell pulling in huge returns on the back of popular titles. For Social Point, two of its biggest hits have been Dragon City and Monster Legends, which together have had over 180 million downloads across iOS and Android. The total market size for this sector was estimated at $40 billion in 2016.

“With the acquisition of Social Point, Take-Two has further diversified its business, expanded its portfolio of owned intellectual property, and significantly enhanced its position in the fast-growing free-to-play mobile gaming space,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two in a statement. “The experienced team at Social Point shares our commitment to delighting consumers with high-quality entertainment, and we believe that Social Point’s deeply-engaging mobile offerings will be a perfect complement to our business.

“Social Point is one of the few mobile game developers that has a proven track record of growing revenues and delivering multiple hits, and we expect this growth to continue given the company’s exciting development pipeline.” The company has a global audience, with half of its sales in the U.S. but it has yet to launch a single title in Asia, and so there is a clear opportunity there, too.