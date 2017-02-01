Facebook beats on Q4 earnings with $8.81B revenue, slower growth to 1.86B users

Facebook had another strong quarter in Q4 2016, earning $8.81 billion in revenue and $1.41 EPS. It pulled that from 1.86 billion monthly users, up 3.91% this quarter, or 70 million users, from 1.79 billion, but at a slower pace than its 4.67% growth last quarter. Mobile now makes up 84% of its ad revenue, the same as last quarter, accounting for $7.248 billion.

Facebook blew past analyst estimates, which were $8.51 billion in revenue $1.31 EPS. Profit reached $3.568 billion with revenue growth at 177% YoY, compared to $2.379 billion last quarter.

Despite Facebook admitting its running out of ad space, investors pushed the share price up 2.52% in in after hours trading to $136.69 after it closed up 2.23% at $133.23 earlier today.

Daily active users hit 1.23 billion, up from 1.18 billion last quarter and up 18% YoY, compared to 17% last quarter. One of the most important and widely overlooked stats is Facebook’s stickiness, or what percentage of monthly users come back every day. That stayed constant at 66%, the same as last quarter.

Facebook had a tumultuous quarter in the news after it was hit with allegations that fake news that spread through its network helped Donald Trump get elected. Meanwhile, it was just hit today with a $500 million penalty for damages related to Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey breaking an NDA with VR company ZeniMax.

But in the meantime, Instagram has shined, and continues expanding its ad offerings. Its Snapchat Stories clone Instagram Stories hit 150 million daily users just 5 months after launch, and TechCrunch reported that an extensive set of sources believe Instagram Stories is stealing users from Snapchat.

Now 13 years old, Facebook has shown remarkable stamina, keeping users happily sharing and Liking despite the shift to mobile and advent of newer, more visual-focused social media platforms.