Facebook plans to be more like YouTube than Netflix as it pays for video

Facebook will both pay video makers up front and through ad revenue sharing to get their content into its News Feed and video tab. And despite reports that it’s been in talks with TV studios and is building a set-top TV box, on today’s earnings call Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook “We are focusing more on shorter-form content to start”. Zuckerberg noted “People will experiment with longer-form video” but quick, snackable clips are its priority for now.

Essentially, Facebook is more interested in the YouTube model of collecting tons of quick video clips than investing in long-form shows or films like Netflix.

Facebook’s executives said “Our goal really is to kickstart an ecosystem”. To do that, it plans to pay up-front for “seed content”, which will start to draw more viewers to its video offering and make it an established home for premium clips. This is similar to what it did to spark initial interest in Facebook Live

Eventually, though, it plans to get enough viewers that a revenue share with creators will be enough to keep them contributing their videos. “We need to be able to support that with a business model that we’re working on with ads” said Facebook’s CFO David Wehner. That’s much more sustainable than directly paying for content.

