Google celebrates Fred Korematsu, who fought against Japanese internment

Google is celebrating civil rights leader Fred Korematsu with its Google Doodle today, on the day that would’ve marked his 98th birthday. Korematsu was born in Oakland, to Japanese immigrants parents, and went into hiding when then U.S. President Roosevelt issued its executive order to people of Japanese descent living in the U.S. into internment camps.

Korematsu went into hiding instead of entering a camp voluntarily, and was arrested in 1942 for fleeing the order. He was then imprrisoned un a camp in Utah util the end of the war. Korematsu was later issued the Medal of Freedom by Bill Clinton, and following the events of September 11, he spoke out about how the U.S. should not go down the same path with those of Middle-Eastern descent as it did with people of Japanese heritage during WWII.

Korematsu would also file amicus briefs in court cases involving detainees at Guantamo Bay who were arguing against wrongful and prolonged unlawful detainment, arguing that the restriction of vivil liberties is never a justifiable measure in the U.S.

A famous quite attributed to Korematsu is “don’t be afraid to speak up,” something he advised all Americans to do in case something was wrong.

Given the events of this past weekend, it’s hard to see this as a politically neutral remembrance of a key historical figure, as well as a celebration of Korematsu’s legacy on what would’ve been his birthday. Google also pledged $4 million to support efforts by four non-profit organizations to fight Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.