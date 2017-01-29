Uber to create $3M legal defense fund for drivers affected by “wrong and unjust” ban

Uber says it will create $3 million defence fund to help cover legal, immigration and translation costs for drivers affected by Trump’s immigration and travel ban, which Uber CEO and founder Travis Kalanick calls “wrong and unjust” in a new note shared to Facebook and Uber’s newsroom. The post outlines in more detail Uber’s commitment to assist drivers impacted by the executive order, which Kalanick made Saturday in a prior post.

The original post by Kalanick noted that the company was reaching out to employees affected, and working to identify and render aid to drives affected by the measures. It also noted that Kalanick would be bringing his concerns regarding the measures to the attention of Trump at a meeting of the White House economic advisory group on which Kalanick sits happening this coming Friday. Sunday’s statement is much stronger in terms of criticizing the immigration measures directly, and not just detailing steps to lessen their impact on Uber’s employees and drivers.

Uber received criticism on Saturday for continuing to service JFK during a one hour taxi service pick-up outage. Meanwhile, rival Lyft has committed $1 million to the ACLU, and its founders came out strongly in opposition to the measures by Trump’s White House.

Here’s the full text of the post by Kalanick on Sunday: