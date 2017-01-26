HTC’s head VR designer joins Google as industrial design director

HTC’s VP of design responsible for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset and many of the company’s handsets is leaving the company to join Google and work with the company’s Daydream platform.

@vladsavov I am joining Google Daydream, so you can redirect your criticism:). — Claude Zellweger (@Claudibus) January 26, 2017

Claude Zellweger announced the departure in a tweet late Wednesday night. The designer had joined HTC in 2008 after his design agency, One & Co, was acquired by the Taiwanese tech giant. Zellweger went on to become the VP of Design at HTC in 2014 where he’s dedicated himself to efforts in defining the brand strategy and execution of Vive.

A Google spokesperson has confirmed to TechCrunch that Zellweger will be joining Google as a director of industrial design where he will work with the Daydream team.

HTC also confirmed the executive’s departure in a statement:

“HTC can confirm that Claude Zellweger has left the Company. We appreciate his considerable contribution to HTC, and wish him well in his future endeavors. HTC continues to invest in talent and recruitment as part of our broader strategy to ensure the continued strength and integrity of the Company’s organizational structure.”

No word on exactly what Zellweger’s role will entail at Google Daydream. The mobile VR platform has largely been focused on the platform side while hardware like the company’s Daydream View has served as a design reference for other companies. His work on the Vive headset at HTC should be especially useful if Google decides to venture into the world of all-in-one VR headsets as has been frequently rumored.