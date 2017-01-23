cambridge
Jay Z
Crunch Report | Sprint Takes 33% Stake in Tidal
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- Sprint takes 33% stake in Tidal, plans streaming music for its 45M users
- The SEC is reportedly investigating why Yahoo took so long to disclose that it was hacked
- Fake news’ power to influence shrinks with a contextual warning, study finds
- Apple releases macOS 10.12.3 with MacBook Pro GPU and battery fixes
- Snapchat’s big redesign, featuring universal search and more, just hit iOS
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
