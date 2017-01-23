Apple releases macOS 10.12.3 with MacBook Pro GPU and battery fixes

Apple has just released an update to macOS Sierra. 10.12.3 is a bugfix update, but it brings some much-needed changes for the new MacBook Pro released late last year. With today’s update, Apple has issued a couple of fixes for the graphics chipset in the 15-inch model. Apple has also fixed the Safari icon fetching bug that was affecting battery life.

There are many screenshots and videos out there showing the new MacBook Pro’s GPU seemingly overheating. It leads to graphical glitches and makes your computer unusable.

That last video has hundreds of thousands of views, so it seems like a common issue. Apple already said that it had fixed the issue in the previous update. But it looks like there were a few missing fixes. If you’re a heavy Adobe Premier Pro user or if you’ve encountered this issue with GPU-intensive tasks on the 15-inch model, the issue should be fixed for good this time.

Earlier this month, Apple also issued a statement about Consumer Reports’ battery benchmark on the new MacBook Pro. According to Consumer Reports, the MacBook Pro performed poorly when it comes to battery life. While the MacBook Pro battery isn’t great, Apple has found a bug that affected Consumer Reports’ benchmark.

A Safari icon fetching bug was using too many resources. Apple released a fix with 10.12.3 beta 3, and it looks like the final version of macOS 10.12.3 comes with the Safari update (10.0.3).

This update also comes with other minor fixes and important security updates. Head over to the Mac App Store to download and update to the latest version.

Here are the full release notes: