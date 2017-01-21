Whitehouse.gov petition seeking Trump tax returns flies past 100,000 signature goal

A Whitehouse.gov petition calling for President Donald Trump to immediately release his tax returns has surpassed the 100,000-signature threshold in under a day, garnering a Whitehouse response.

It’s not clear that the current administration intends to follow the practice established under Former President Barack Obama, of accepting petitions online, reviewing and responding to them should they reach a threshold of 100,000 signatures and meet other terms and conditions. TechCrunch has reached out to the Whitehouse seeking information about any planned changes to the handling of petitions by the Trump administration.

The petition page on Whitehouse.gov was created under the Obama administration. The petitions page survived the transition from the Obama to the Trump administration, unlike webpages showing presidential support for US military families, the LGBT community and problem solving around climate change.

Let’s make this the 1st White House petition of Trump’s administration that reaches 100,000 signatures. https://t.co/eSU9cbT9U4 (Please RT.) — Anil Dash (@anildash) January 20, 2017

Entrepreneur and diversity advocate, Anil Dash, currently the CEO of Fog Creek Software, floated and promoted the petition across social media on the afternoon of Trump’s inauguration ceremony, Friday January 20th. The petition is entitled, “Immediately release Donald Trump’s full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments cause compliance.”

Within half a day, Twitter users were celebrating the petition having reached its goal of 100,000 signatures despite some alleged technical problems. According to tweets from Dash, the page became the second most popular federal webpage within 24-hours of its going live. The petition had racked up 150,892 signatures as of 6:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, the Petitions.Whitehouse.Gov page reflected.

Second most popular federal web page, after only the White House homepage. Keep it going! pic.twitter.com/2Sw9eWzSXs — Anil Dash (@anildash) January 21, 2017

While demonstrators marched in cities across the U.S. to protect the rights of women, immigrants and people of color, and to protest the incoming administration and its agenda, another petition was gaining steam on Whitehouse.gov calling for President Donald Trump to “Divest or put in a blind trust all of [his] business and financial assets.”

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images