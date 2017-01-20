The White House’s LGBT rights page has disappeared

And so the transition of power begins. First up is the WhiteHouse.gov site where several pages are now changing or altogether disappearing — including a page on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

It’s just been over an hour since Trump took office and whitehouse.gov/lgbt has now been replaced by a Trump “transitionsplash” page.

The Obama administration introduced the White House LGBT page to highlight major legislative achievements, historic court victories and important policy changes for gay and transgender people. The page also shined a spotlight on certain campaigns for gay rights such as the “It Gets Better” campaign to help those in the LGBT community struggling with thoughts of suicide.

That campaign, as of this writing, still redirects to a “Strengthening Civil Rights” page. But, of course, all of that is subject to change. However, any mention of LGBT is now gone.

Is this just part of the transition and will we see a new page with Trump’s stamp of approval? Who knows. But we will be sure to keep you in the loop on this one.

In related news, it appears all mentions of climate change have also been erased throughout the site.

You can read more about the Obama administration’s work on gay and transgender rights in this archived press release here.

Update: There’s no longer a transition page. The White House LGBT link is gone altogether.