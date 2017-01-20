“Track Trump” will compare Trump’s promises to policy changes in the first 100 days

A new website called Track Trump has launched to monitor the progress President Trump makes on fulfilling his promises for his first 100 days in office. At the end of October, Trump released a plan called “Donald Trump’s Contract With The American Voter,” which focuses on cleaning up Washington, protecting American workers, and restoring the rule of law. The plan’s action items will now be tracked on the new website, in an effort to hold the incoming administration accountable the promises it has made.

The site was designed, developed and launched over the past few weeks, according to Y Combinator president Sam Altman, who is one of the creators of the new, online dashboard.

Along with Altman, Track Trump was built with help from Alec Baum, who previously worked on Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign; doctoral student in public administration Peter Federman; and developer Gregory Koberger, founder of ReadMe and a former Mozilla Corp. employee.

New project: https://t.co/S8zYh9Cva0 Dashboard and daily update to see how Trump does against his stated goals in first 100 days. — Sam Altman (@sama) January 20, 2017

According to the Track Trump homepage, the site’s creators felt it was important for citizens to be able to understand and follow in real-time the policy changes that will impact their lives, the introductory message explains.

But beyond simply holding the new administration accountable, Track Trump also aims to separate out the actual policy changes from “rhetoric and political theater.”

Trump, as we all know, makes a number of blustering statements on Twitter about what needs to change and what he plans to do, but the process of putting those words into policy will likely be more challenging.

Track Trump says it will avoid covering these tweets and other public statements, in favor of focusing on the policy changes that actually take place. This progress can then be followed via a simple online dashboard.

“Evaluating progress against stated goals in an easy-to-digest way works well in the business world, and we are optimistic it will be helpful here,” the site explains.

On the site’s homepage, there are eight icons representing the policy categories Track Trump aims to monitor, including immigration, trade, energy and climate, federal government, economic policy, education, healthcare, and safety.

Within each section, are the individual action items cited in Trump’s 100-day plan. There isn’t much rewording of these statements, either – they’re practically copied and pasted from Trump’s own words, and in some cases, quoted directly.

As progress takes place in each of these areas, a tracker next to the specific promise will be updated from gray (no action), to yellow (steps taken), to green (policy implemented.) If the policy fails to be implemented, or it’s changed in an official capacity, it will be changed to red.

You can also click on each individual item to see the current updates in a pop-up window.

As we’ve only just witnessed Trump’s inauguration this morning, all the items are set to gray at the start.

Though the site’s founders’ political positions lean left, the site itself doesn’t leave much room for bias in its reporting, the way a news media outlet’s coverage of a particular policy change could. Instead, Track Trump simply will note if steps are being made, if a policy is enacted or if it’s cancelled.

“We hope to build a resource that is useful to all people, regardless of political viewpoint, who are interested in monitoring the accomplishments of the incoming administration in an unfiltered manner,” the site says.