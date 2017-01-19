Amazon job posting suggests plan to bring shopping experiences into VR

Amazon has stayed relatively silent on the topic of VR-based e-commerce and the VR platform in general, especially as fellow tech titans like Facebook and Google have devoted so many resources to virtual reality.

However, the company has been looking to embrace VR content. Last month the company hired former Tribeca Film Festival head Genna Terranova to oversee VR projects at the company’s studio.

Now it appears Amazon is looking to bring VR into the shopping experience. A recent job posting shows that the company is looking for a creative director of VR to “envision the future of Amazon’s VR solutions,” Variety reports.

The job is with the company’s A9 division, which oversees product search and advertising technologies. The posting claims that the division is “building Amazon’s VR shopping experience for use by millions of customers on a wide variety of VR devices.”

There isn’t too much more in the way of details otherwise; VR certainly offers consumers the chance to observe items in more detail at scale in 3D, but we’ll ultimately have to wait and see just how much Amazon wants to see shoppers put on VR headsets before they press the buy button.