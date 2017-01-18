Google acquires Fabric developer platform and team from Twitter

Google is taking over Twitter’s mobile app developer platform Fabric, as well as its Crashlytics crash reporting system, Answers mobile app analytics, Digits SMS login system, and FastLane development automation system. Twitter launched Fabric as a modular SDK in 2014 to allow developers to pick and choose different tools to improve their apps, and it now serves apps reaching 2.5 billion users built by 580,000 developers.

But as Twitter tries to get into better financial shape, it’s cutting non-essential divisions, as it did with its change from Vine to Vine Camera. By passing the platform off to Google, it can cut the costs of running Fabric without screwing over its developers by suddenly shutting it down.

The Fabric team announced “Today we enter the next chapter for Fabric and are pleased to announce that we’ve signed an agreement for Fabric to be acquired by Google and for our team to join Google’s Developer Products Group, working with the Firebase team.” Google’s Firebase product manager Francis Ma writes “Our missions align closely: help developers build better apps and grow their business.”

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, and Twitter refused to provide more detail upon request.

Crashlytics will become Firebase’s main crash reporting tool. Founded in 2011, Twitter acquired Crashlytics in 2013 for $38.2 million. Digits will remain under Twitter’s control during the transition period.