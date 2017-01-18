YouTube
Crunch Report | Theranos Closes Its Last Lab

  1. YouTube adds new in-app messaging feature on iOS and Android in Canada
  2. Theranos closed its last remaining blood-testing lab after it reportedly failed an inspection
  3. Postmates and DoorDash are testing delivery by robot with Starship Technologies
  4. Google acquires Fabric developer platform and team from Twitter

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

