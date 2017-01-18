YouTube
Crunch Report | Theranos Closes Its Last Lab
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- YouTube adds new in-app messaging feature on iOS and Android in Canada
- Theranos closed its last remaining blood-testing lab after it reportedly failed an inspection
- Postmates and DoorDash are testing delivery by robot with Starship Technologies
- Google acquires Fabric developer platform and team from Twitter
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
-
YouTube
- Founded 2005
- Overview YouTube is a video-sharing website created in February 2005 by three former [PayPal](/company/paypal) employees: [Chad Hurley](/person/chad-hurley), [Steve Chen](/person/steve-chen) and [Jawed Karim](/person/jawed-karim). YouTube enables users to upload, view and share videos. It uses [Adobe Flash](/product/adobe-flash) video and HTML5 technology to display a wide variety of user-generated video …
- Location San Bruno, CA
- Categories Internet, Video, Music
- Website http://www.youtube.com/
- Full profile for YouTube
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Starship Technologies
- Founded 2014
- Overview Starship Technologies is a technology company building fleets of self-driving delivery robots designed to deliver goods locally within 30 minutes. The robots drive autonomously 99% of the time to make safe and environmentally friendly curb-side deliveries from a local hub. Launched by Skype co-founders, Starship’s aim is to fundamentally reshape how goods are shipped and delivered, and make …
- Location London, H9
- Categories Robotics, Food Delivery, Delivery Service, Transportation
- Founders Janus Friis, Ahti Heinla
- Website https://www.starship.xyz/
- Full profile for Starship Technologies
-
DoorDash
- Founded 2013
- Overview DoorDash enables delivery in areas where it was not previously available. The company's mission is to empower small business owners to offer delivery in an affordable and convenient way. We are achieving this mission first by enabling restaurant food delivery. DoorDash was founded in February 2013 by four Stanford students with experiences from Facebook, Square, Vevo, and eBay.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Delivery, Local, Small and Medium Businesses, Logistics, Mobile
- Founders Tony Xu
- Website http://www.doordash.com
- Full profile for DoorDash
-
Crashlytics
- Founded 2011
- Overview Crashlytics provides powerful, yet light weight crash reporting for iOS and Android. Crashlytics recently released Beta by Crashlytics which brings the Crashlytics expertise to beta distribution. It is a streamlined solution for app distribution that gives users a single cross-platform tool-set, and a delightful, effortless onboarding for testers. Hot off the heels of the Beta by Crashlytics release, …
- Location Cambridge, MA
- Categories Android, iOS, Mobile
- Website http://www.crashlytics.com
- Full profile for Crashlytics
-
Postmates
- Founded 2011
- Overview Postmates is the leading on-demand logistics provider. With more than 20,000 active Postmates, the company operates the largest on-demand delivery fleet in 40 major US metropolitan markets. Postmates overall mission to power local, on-demand logistics focused on fast deliveries from any type of merchant at scale. With collaborations with Starbucks, Chipotle, 7-Eleven, Walgreens and Apple, …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Food Delivery, Delivery, Transportation, Logistics
- Founders Bastian Lehmann
- Website https://postmates.com/
- Full profile for Postmates
