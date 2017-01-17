Chelsea Manning to be freed this May

President Obama commuted the majority of the 35-year sentence faced by Chelsea Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst and whistleblower who supplied diplomatic and military documents to Wikileaks.

Manning, who came out as a transgender woman following her trial, has been incarcerated in an all-male military prison in Ft. Leavenworth for almost seven years and has twice attempted suicide during her incarceration.

The terms of Obama’s commutation will have Manning freed on May 17, 2017, the New York Times reports. His administration recently hinted that it saw her case for commutation as stronger than the push for pardon of another high-profile whistleblower, Edward Snowden. White House press secretary Josh Earnest recently noted a “stark difference” between the Manning and Snowden cases.

“Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” Earnest explained. “Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy.”

Manning was among 209 individuals granted a commutation by Obama today, bringing his total commutations to 1,385 — the most of any president in history. The president also pardoned 64 individuals.