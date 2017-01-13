Moon
Moon Express
Crunch Report | Nintendo Switch Hits the Market on March 3
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Hidden Figures: Inspiring STEM heroes for girls
Today’s Stories
- The Nintendo Switch will cost $300 and release worldwide on March 3
- San Francisco District Attorney files lawsuit against drone maker Lily for false advertising
- Moon Express raises $20M in Series B-1, fully funds trip to the Moon
- Microsoft acquires Maluuba, a startup focused on general artificial intelligence
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Nintendo
- Founded 1889
- Overview Nintendo is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics company that develops game consoles. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing desktop and portable consoles and other related hardware and software components. It also offers entertainment products such as Family Computer (NES), Super Famicom (SNES), Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii, and Wii U. Nintendo …
- Location Redmond, WA
- Categories Consumer Electronics, Video Games
- Website http://nintendo.com
- Full profile for Nintendo
-
Nintendo Switch
- Description Nintendo Switch is a home gaming system.
- Website https://www.nintendo.com/switch
- Full profile for Nintendo Switch
-
Microsoft
- Founded 1974
- Overview Microsoft is an American multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products and services. Microsoft’s devices and consumer (D&C) licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. The company’s computing and gaming hardware segment provides Xbox …
- Location Redmond, WA
- Categories Collaboration, Developer Tools, Cloud Computing, Software, Enterprise Software, Operating Systems
- Website http://www.microsoft.com
- Full profile for Microsoft
-
XPRIZE
- Founded 1995
- Overview XPRIZE is a non-profit organization that designs and manages public competitions intended to encourage technological development that could benefit mankind. The most high-profile XPRIZE to date was the Ansari X Prize relating to spacecraft development awarded in 2004.
- Location Playa Vista, CA
- Categories Education, Non Profit, Innovation Management
- Website http://www.xprize.org
- Full profile for XPRIZE
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Maluuba
- Founded 2011
- Overview Our vision is a world where intelligent machines work hand-in-hand with people to advance the collective intelligence of the human species and bring about positive social and economic impacts. We’re an early leader in using deep learning and deep reinforcement learning to solve language-understanding problems and in training machines to model decision-making capabilities of the human brain. Maluuba …
- Location Waterloo, ON
- Categories Speech Recognition, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence
- Founders Kaheer Suleman, G Wu, Sam Pasupalak
- Website http://www.maluuba.com
- Full profile for Maluuba
-
Switch
- Founded 2014
- Overview Switch is a smart, addictively simple job hunting app that is reinventing the way you browse and find your next job. Powered by intelligent machine-learning algorithms, Switch recommends the best opportunities for your specific profile and interests, daily. On Switch, you can connect directly with hiring managers in real-time, without missing a beat. Switch is discreet, easy-to-use, and the most effective …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Recruiting, Human Resources, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Yarden Tadmor
- Website http://switchapp.com
- Full profile for Switch
