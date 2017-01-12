The Nintendo Switch will cost $300 and release worldwide on March 3

Nintendo has announced the launch date and price of the Nintendo Switch at an event in Tokyo; the company’s next console will be released worldwide on March 3 for $300 in the US and comparable amounts elsewhere.

A new online service will also be launched that will start free but eventually incur a monthly cost. In a rather unexpected development, the Switch will not implement a region lock that prevents games from, for example, Japan, from running on U.S. consoles.

The screen is a capacitive touchscreen, settling one of the major points gamers were nervous about. A touchscreen opens up endless gameplay possibilities, not to mention allowing DS and Wii U games to be ported or emulated.

Battery life depends on the game, but may be as short as 2.5 hours or as long as 6.5 hours. You can play while charging, of course. Up to 8 Switches can be connected for local multiplayer. And of course you can play on one Switch with the detachable controllers — Nintendo calls this “sharing the joy.”

The Joy-Cons have a screenshot button and shoulder buttons, and also include motion sensors like Wii remotes. There’s also a little camera in the front that can tell the difference between certain gestures, or tell distance. Inside each Joy-con is also a moving rumble unit that can vibrate different bits of the controller.

They’ll also come in neon red and blue if you’re not into the whole monochrome thing. There’s a wrist strap add-on that adds a bit of grip and makes the shoulder buttons more prominent.

We’re watching the live stream and will add to this post as things develop!