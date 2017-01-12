Smize! Tyra Banks emojis are here

She’s a supermodel, TV producer, entrepreneur, educator…and now you can add emoji character to the list. The tireless Tyra Banks is announcing her latest project, TyTyMoji, which just launched in the iTunes store.

The new app means your favorite Tyra moments from “America’s Next Top Model” and more will be encapsulated in stickers that you can send your friends in iMessage. “Smize” and “no-neck monsters” made the cut.

Ms. Banks said she was excited to work with the all female team at Nix Hydra on the project, a startup which makes games for young women. She also reunited with ANTM alumni Allison Harvard, to work on the design.

Apart from it being a business venture (the app costs 99 cents), Banks says she’s creating this because she feels “constantly connected to the tech world,” something she’s emphasized to us previously. The LA native has been spending a lot of time in San Francisco, declaring “whenever I’m there, I feel so inspired…and like I need to run faster.”

She’ll also be back when she teaches a Stanford course this spring. “I work 25/8 not 24/7,” she says of her busy schedule.

Banks is not the first celebrity to capitalize on the emoji craze. Kim Kardashian gained a lot of traction with Kimoji. There’s also Bitmoji, a custom emoji app that was acquired by Snapchat last year.