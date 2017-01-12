Crunch Report | Lily Robotics Shuts Down
Today’s Stories
- Unable to fund production of its camera drone, Lily will shut down and refund customers
- Media blog Techdirt fights for its life in frivolous lawsuit
- Apple said to be seriously pursuing Netflix-style scripted TV and movies
- Daimler leads $17.2M round in rolling delivery drone startup Starship Technologies
- Twitter to live stream Trump’s inauguration in partnership with PBS
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
