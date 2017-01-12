Twitter to live stream Trump’s inauguration in partnership with PBS

Twitter will be streaming Donald Trump’s inauguration for the top political job in the U.S. starting at 11 AM ET on Friday, January 20 in partnership with PBS NewsHour. The feed will be available on Twitter apps, and at inauguration.twitter.com. Trump’s official office-taking event has been the subject of a lot of attention in the lead-up to the day, since the Trump administration has been scrambling to find artists willing to actually perform – and even then coming up with some acts that are attending partly under mild duress.

Trump’s entertainment lineup for the inauguration includes America’s Got Talent competitor Jackie Evancho, The Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. A number of top-tier celebrities have been vocal about being approached, and about their rejection of invitations. Both the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have faced internal controversy as a member of the choir quit, and one of the The Rockettes members took to social media to express reluctance to perform, and fear of reprisals from the organization should she refuse.

Meanwhile, Trump has attempted to spin the inability to source talent as a positive, in a flatly counter-factual retelling of the rejections as something actively decided on his organization’s side in order to focus on “the people.” Sure.

It’ll likely be a very different affair from President Obama’s tearful and heartfelt farewell address, which took place on Tuesday, and which is included in its entirety below.