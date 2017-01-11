hamze
Tech
review
crunch
JetBlue

Crunch Report | Instagram Stories Hits 150 Million Daily Users

Posted by
Next Story

Facebook is censoring posts in Thailand that the government has deemed unsuitable

Today’s Stories 

  1. FarmLogs raises $22 million to make agriculture a more predictable business
  2. Instagram Stories hits 150M daily users, launches skippable ads
  3. As UAV internet proves too complex, Alphabet shifts the Titan team to Projects Loon and Wing
  4. JetBlue completes its rollout of Fly-Fi, with free high-speed Wi-Fi on all planes

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

  • JetBlue Airways

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview JetBlue Airways Corporation (JetBlue) is a passenger airline that operates primarily on point-to-point routes with its fleet of 120 Airbus A320 aircraft and 49 EMBRAER 190 aircraft. As of December 31, 2011, it served 70 destinations in 22 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and 12 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. Most of JetBlue flights have as an origin or destination New York or one of its other …
    • Location Long Island City, NY
    • Categories Transportation
    • Full profile for JetBlue Airways

  • TechCrunch

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • hamze
  • Tech
  • review
  • crunch
  • JetBlue
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Facebook is censoring posts in Thailand that the government has deemed unsuitable

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard