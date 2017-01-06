TechCrunch
Crunch Report | DJI Opens its Wallet for Hasselblad
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Facebook hires Campbell Brown to forge media partnerships
- DJI acquires majority stake in Hasselblad, the iconic Swedish camera company
- Indiegogo to launch campaigns combining perks and equity investment this year
Credits
Written by: John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
