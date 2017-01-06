TechCrunch
tito hamze
technology
Tech
tito

Crunch Report | DJI Opens its Wallet for Hasselblad

Posted by
Next Story

Gillmor Gang: Open and Shut

Today’s Stories 

  1. Facebook hires Campbell Brown to forge media partnerships
  2. DJI acquires majority stake in Hasselblad, the iconic Swedish camera company
  3. Indiegogo to launch campaigns combining perks and equity investment this year

Credits

Written by: John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • TechCrunch
  • tito hamze
  • technology
  • Tech
  • tito
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Gillmor Gang: Open and Shut

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard