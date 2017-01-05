When it comes to isolating weight loss or weight gain on different parts of your body, it’s a lot more complex than just tracking a single number.

ShapeScale, competing today on the TechCrunch CES Hardware Battlefield stage, is aiming to build a more visual way of tracking your fitness. The company’s product, a connected smart scale, creates 3D scans of a user’s body and tracks weight loss/gain and muscle definition. The companion app can then help you visualize progress over time and create heat maps of areas of your body where you’ve had success or need a little help in the fitness department.

From here the app delves into goal setting, allowing you to see how targeting specific areas of your body will improve your overall physique. If you want to, say, grow the mass in your biceps 5 percent while taking 10 percent off your belly, then the ShapeScale app can help you identify whether you’re making progress with your current diet and workout regiment.

shapescale img_4239 shapescale shapescale shapescale shapescale shapescale shapescale View Slideshow Previous Next Exit

The device itself looks pretty space age. It works by rotating an RGB depth camera around the user while they stand still on the scale. As the camera spins, it captures about 100 photos of the user and volumetrically stitches them together into a realistic 3D avatar of your body.

Traditional scales only track your weight, and looking in the mirror everyday makes it difficult to visualize changes that are taking place gradually. The team hopes that ShapeScale can give users the most accurate before and after photo that they could ever wish for, and one that evolves along with them during their fitness journey.

The company is taking sign-ups now (it has already received 20,000) and the device will officially be launching for pre-orders in a few weeks with orders shipping later this year.

