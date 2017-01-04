Virtual Reality
HTC Vive
CES 2017

HTC brings integrated audio to its Vive VR headset with a new accessory

When the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive launched there were a number of things debated in terms of finding superiority on one system or another, but pretty much everyone was a fan of the integrated headphones on the Rift.

While Vive users have been stuck using their own headphones and have been left tangled up in cords, at CES, HTC showed off a new device called the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap that brings integrated headphones to the Vive. The head strap, which also reroutes the cables along the side and adds a sizing dial to the back of the headset, takes the generally more impressive ergonomics on the Rift headset and turns it up a notch.

No word on pricing, but given the system costs $799, hopefully they can keep the cost fairly low for people looking to simplify their setup.

The head strap will ship in Q2 of this year.

